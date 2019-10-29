Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN S. OLDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEVIN S OLDER Columbia Memorial Chapel Kevin S Older, 54, of Kennewick, WA, passed away at home on October 22, 2019. He was born October 11, 1965, in Pasco, to James and Rose Older. He graduated from Pasco High School, and lived in the Tri- Cities all his life. He worked in the RV Service Industry for 30+ years. He loved fishing, boating, the Boat Races, hunting with this father and brothers, and just enjoying life with friends and family. He is survived by, his mother Rose Older, sisters Caryl Neal and Debra Stevens, brothers Richard, Michael, and Patrick Older, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by, his father James Older A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1 pm3 pm, at the Pasco City Hall, 525 N 3rd Ave, Rm 3 South Entrance, Pasco, WA. Condolences can be left for the family at www. columbiamemorialchapel. com.

