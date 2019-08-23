Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KHINH THI PHUNG. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

KHINH THI PHUNG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Mrs. Khinh Thi Phung, 96 years old, passed away peacefully in her home in Kennewick, WA at 10:18 pm August 20th, 2019. Most members of her family were at her bedside. She was born in South Vietnam on January 1st, 1923. She was predeceased by her husband who died in June 1966 as a war casualty. She has three brothers who all preceded her in death. She & her husband used to own a restaurant & a tailor shop in Vietnam as well as engaged in sales of dry goods in the Vietnam local market to supplement her income to support her seven growing children. She was an excellent cook and was passionate with good food to the very end. She has two sons & five daughters, most live in the Tri-Cities except one daughter lives in Boston & another lives in Phoenix. She has lived only in Kennewick for 34 years since she arrived from Vietnam in 1985. She immigrated to the USA on February 1985 through the sponsorship of her eldest daughter who was a Medical office Manager in Kennewick and a longtime resident of the Tri-Cities. She lived a simple life & has no other hobbies except taking care of her three pet dogs and cooking. The kitchen is her work station. She is a devout Catholic. She was a loving, caring and devoted mother. Mrs. Phung leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Hai, Van, Lieu, Doan, Hoang, Trang & Lan and 19 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren Visitation at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick on Sunday August 25, 2019 between 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Rosary at 4:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday August 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kennewick. WA. To be officiated by Rev. Father Van Nguyen. Reception to follow immediately at the same building of Mueller's Funeral Home in their hospitality room. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

