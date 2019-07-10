Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIM H. STOCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIM H. STOCK Kim H. Stock, age 76, business woman, professional dancer, choreographer, and dance instructor, passed away peacefully at 10:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, in the Kadlec Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, Richland, after a short, debilitating illness. Kim was born in Miami, Fla. and started taking dance lessons at age 6. She studied tap, ballet and jazz, but her favorite was always tap. She became a professional dancer at 16 and was a chorus girl at major Miami Beach hotels, including the Eden Roc and the Fontainebleau. She worked in numerous national and international production shows over a 25-year period, including 5 years at many of the major hotels in Las Vegas as lead dancer and assistant choreographer, amidst stars of the 60s such as the famous "Rat Pack." Kim decided to retire from the stage at age 42 when she met the love of her life, Ed Stock, of Temperance, Michigan. They were married in Las Vegas. Kim was always a sparkling personality, full of energy and creativity. After Kim and Ed moved to the Tri-Cities, Kim founded the Tri-City Tappers, an over-50 tap dancing group. However, Ed's job in the nuclear industry took them to California. Kim regretfully left the Tri-City Tappers behind, but in the hands of one of her best dance students. Kim's love of dance prompted her to open the Stock Center for the Performing Arts in Nipomo, Calif., which she owned and operated for 4 years. During that time, Kim was profiled in the Marquis Publication's "Who's Who in The World 2001." Upon returning to the Tri-Cities, Kim returned to her passion - the Tri-City Tappers. She changed it to an over-40 group to allow more women to participate. Under her direction, with great music and dance routines, the Tri-City Tappers became a favorite local performance group, performing at community events, private parties and senior living facilities around the Mid-Columbia region. The group has also performed on cruise ships and won dance competitions. Kim referred to her dance students as "my kids." She sincerely believed that you are never too old to be a showgirl, and dressed her dancers in dazzling Las Vegas-style costumes with lots of sequins and feathers. The emphasis was always on having fun. An enthusiastic supporter of local performing arts, Kim choreographed Stepping Out for the Richland Players and 42nd Street for the Richland Light Opera. She also danced in the Richland Light Opera production of Chicago. With Kim as lead dancer, The Tri-City Tappers performed on stage with the Steve Haberman's Broadway production, the Richland Light Opera production of Hooray for Hollywood, and the Viva Las Vegas Tri-City Tappers 20th Anniversary Show, which she produced and directed. Kim Stock is survived by Ed, her loving husband of 35 years; step-daughter Salena Bush of Sarasota, Fla., who idolized Kim as a mentor and best-friend; brother Rudy Diaz, a former Navy man with a more-than 20-year career, and sister-in-law Linda Diaz, of Yalaha, Fla.; and her Tri-City Tapper family who all love her very much. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Diaz, and father Rudy Diaz, Sr., an award-winning Toastmaster in the Miami area. Both Elaine and Rudy always supported Kim in every way, and Kim and Ed idolized them.

KIM H. STOCK Kim H. Stock, age 76, business woman, professional dancer, choreographer, and dance instructor, passed away peacefully at 10:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, in the Kadlec Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, Richland, after a short, debilitating illness. Kim was born in Miami, Fla. and started taking dance lessons at age 6. She studied tap, ballet and jazz, but her favorite was always tap. She became a professional dancer at 16 and was a chorus girl at major Miami Beach hotels, including the Eden Roc and the Fontainebleau. She worked in numerous national and international production shows over a 25-year period, including 5 years at many of the major hotels in Las Vegas as lead dancer and assistant choreographer, amidst stars of the 60s such as the famous "Rat Pack." Kim decided to retire from the stage at age 42 when she met the love of her life, Ed Stock, of Temperance, Michigan. They were married in Las Vegas. Kim was always a sparkling personality, full of energy and creativity. After Kim and Ed moved to the Tri-Cities, Kim founded the Tri-City Tappers, an over-50 tap dancing group. However, Ed's job in the nuclear industry took them to California. Kim regretfully left the Tri-City Tappers behind, but in the hands of one of her best dance students. Kim's love of dance prompted her to open the Stock Center for the Performing Arts in Nipomo, Calif., which she owned and operated for 4 years. During that time, Kim was profiled in the Marquis Publication's "Who's Who in The World 2001." Upon returning to the Tri-Cities, Kim returned to her passion - the Tri-City Tappers. She changed it to an over-40 group to allow more women to participate. Under her direction, with great music and dance routines, the Tri-City Tappers became a favorite local performance group, performing at community events, private parties and senior living facilities around the Mid-Columbia region. The group has also performed on cruise ships and won dance competitions. Kim referred to her dance students as "my kids." She sincerely believed that you are never too old to be a showgirl, and dressed her dancers in dazzling Las Vegas-style costumes with lots of sequins and feathers. The emphasis was always on having fun. An enthusiastic supporter of local performing arts, Kim choreographed Stepping Out for the Richland Players and 42nd Street for the Richland Light Opera. She also danced in the Richland Light Opera production of Chicago. With Kim as lead dancer, The Tri-City Tappers performed on stage with the Steve Haberman's Broadway production, the Richland Light Opera production of Hooray for Hollywood, and the Viva Las Vegas Tri-City Tappers 20th Anniversary Show, which she produced and directed. Kim Stock is survived by Ed, her loving husband of 35 years; step-daughter Salena Bush of Sarasota, Fla., who idolized Kim as a mentor and best-friend; brother Rudy Diaz, a former Navy man with a more-than 20-year career, and sister-in-law Linda Diaz, of Yalaha, Fla.; and her Tri-City Tapper family who all love her very much. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Diaz, and father Rudy Diaz, Sr., an award-winning Toastmaster in the Miami area. Both Elaine and Rudy always supported Kim in every way, and Kim and Ed idolized them. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close