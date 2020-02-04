Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIRBY J. KILLMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRBY J KILLMAN Kirby J Killman, 73, born in Aberdeen, Washington March, 30 1946, died in Spokane Washington January 23, 2020. Kirby was born to Norman Dee and Betty Colleen Killman, and was the oldest of four siblings; Jennifer, Christopher, and Rebecca. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jennifer, his brother Christopher and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his loving family including sister Rebecca, son Justin with wife Christal and children Connor, Teagan, Kiera, and Deaglan, and son Travis with wife Jennifer and children Kyle, Gavin, and Caleb. Kirby had a love for life in its many forms, but had a passion and devotion above all else to his Heavenly Father, dedicating the years of his retirement to serving Jesus and teaching His Word. A memorial service will be held on 2-8-2020 at 2pm at Medical Lake Community Church, in Medical Lake WA.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 4, 2020

