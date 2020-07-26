1/2
KIRK WILLIAM WHEELER Kirk William Wheeler, 60, of Prosser, Washington passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born September 28, 1959 in Prosser, Washington to Alfred "Al" and Bernadine "Burny" Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and his sister Dixie Lee Day. Kirk worked for AgPro of Sunnyside for over eight years as a heavy machine operator and truck driver. Most would say he was a jack-of-all-trades and a master-of-none. However, he was always willing to help anyone who asked for help. He had the most caring heart and sense of humor, like no other. Kirk Wheeler was unique to say the least! Kirk is survived by his daughters Sundae Stone of Richland, WA and Amber Wheeler of Billings, MT; his adopted son Jake McClain of Billings, MT, and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held August 2, 2020 from 12-3 PM at the Seven Gables Pensione located at 257 North Wamba Road, Prosser, WA 99350. Flowers may be sent to Seven Gables Pensione for the Celebration of Life ceremony. Mask are required to be worn at the Celebration of Life event and social distancing should be considered while in attendance. For online condolences or to sign Kirk's tribute wall visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
