CHESTINE KLINNER Our mother, Chestine Klinner, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Chestine was born Chestine Smith in Buffalo, Arkansas on September 18, 1932 to Emma and Chester Smith. Chestine had seven brothers and sisters. Chestine moved to Eastern Washington in her early 20s, met and married Alvin Klinner (deseased), relocated to Richland and later Kennewick and had three children, Devnee, Bobbi and Steven. Chestine is survived by her daughters, Devnee Gadbois (Greg) and Bobbi Cashen. W e love you mom and you will be missed, thank you for the love you gave. The family would like to thank the caring professionals at Chaplaincy Health Care and Desert Wind adult home. Thank you for making the last few months of mom's life comfortable and the compassionate care you provided to her and our family.

CHESTINE KLINNER Our mother, Chestine Klinner, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Chestine was born Chestine Smith in Buffalo, Arkansas on September 18, 1932 to Emma and Chester Smith. Chestine had seven brothers and sisters. Chestine moved to Eastern Washington in her early 20s, met and married Alvin Klinner (deseased), relocated to Richland and later Kennewick and had three children, Devnee, Bobbi and Steven. Chestine is survived by her daughters, Devnee Gadbois (Greg) and Bobbi Cashen. W e love you mom and you will be missed, thank you for the love you gave. The family would like to thank the caring professionals at Chaplaincy Health Care and Desert Wind adult home. Thank you for making the last few months of mom's life comfortable and the compassionate care you provided to her and our family. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 28, 2019

