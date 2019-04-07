Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KRISTOPHER L. SCOTT. View Sign

KRISTOPHER L. SCOTT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kristopher Lee Scott, 36, of Kennewick died March 2 at home. Kris was born in Richland, Washington on March 31, 1982 to Rickey and Diane Scott. Kris graduated from Kennewick High School. Kris is survived by his parents Rick and Diane Scott; brothers Eric (Leslie) Robinson and Todd (Melinda) Robinson; daughters Ashtin Scott and Rylee Zunker, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his favorite four-legged partner Parker. Kris was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe & Joyce Scott, Margaret & Jack Walters, Bill Combs and aunt Kathi Scott. Viewing was held March 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held April 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home located at 1401 S. Union St in Kennewick with Pastor Bob Crater officiating. The family will receive friends in the Hospitality room following the service with refreshments provided and a time to share memories. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

