L. Lane Merryman
L. LANE MERRYMAN LIFE TRIBUTES CREMATION CENTER Lane Merryman died at home on May 28 from leukemia. He was born May 9, 1945 in Richland, WA. After graduating from Richland High School in 1963, Lane joined the United States Navy. His last two years of service were spent at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where the water supply was contaminated with benzine. Lane is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marilyn; sister, Margie Emmons; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaplaincy Hospice. Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
