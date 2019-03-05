Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LABERN RUDENE (DEAN) SLAUGHTER. View Sign

LABERN RUDENE (DEAN) SLAUGHTER Dean was born and raised in Marvel, Arkansas on July 31st, 1942. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Great Grand-father, Brother, and friend. Dean proudly served in the United States Army and after 6 years was honorably discharged. At the age of sixteen he met Darlene Steffen, the love of his life. They were married for fifty-nine years. Dean was an intricate part of 55 Transfer, his Father and Mother's moving business , which he was proud to be a part of. Dean was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Dean leaves behind his wife of fifty-nine years, daughters Rhonda (Dennis) Anderson, Janine (Tracy) Lepoidevin, Sandi (John) Long, as well as his son Robert Slaughter. Also leaving behind seven grandkids and five great grandkids. Dean is preceded in death by his mother and father; Helen and Bud Edden, his sister Betty Price, and grandson Travis Lepoidevin. Dean you will forever be alive in our hearts. Funeral service to be held at The Garden Church at 6811 West Okanogan Place Kennewick, WA on March 8th at 2:00pm Reception to follow.

