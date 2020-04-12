Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ladine Davidson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LADINE JUNE (MCFARLANE) DAVIDSON June 1922 - April 2020 How can one describe the life of a loving, positive, joyful, agreeable, generous, adventurous person? Ladine was appropriately nicknamed "Happy" in school where she was Dayton, WA High School's May Queen. She graduated in early 1940 and went on to WSC (now WSU), but cut short her schooling when WWII began. She married the love of her life Paul Davidson, and besides brief moves for the military, they spent the rest of their lives together in Pasco. Though both WWII and the Korean War changed their lives, Paul and Ladine handled it with resolve, partly due to Ladine's happy spirit. They raised two children; Richard "Gene" and Caralee. Ladine miscarried a baby boy between those two births. They had hoped for a son and a daughter, so they realized God works in mysterious ways, tried again, and rejoiced in having the family they had prayed for. Ladine was artistic even as a little girl. She created paper dolls and invented fashions for them. She Paul designed and built one of the first houses in the Pasco Stadium Addition, completed in 1954. Together they conceived and created a two-story Christmas display that won the Tri-Cities' Grand Prize for home decoration. She sewed many of her own clothes, thespian costumes for her son, formals and a wedding gown for her daughter and then moved on to sew for the next generation. Her career included a Clerk position at the "Roundhouse" (Northern Pacific Railroad in Big Pasco); then in 1945 she began work in the Franklin County Court House, eventually becoming Deputy Auditor. She maintained friendships with coworkers decades after retiring in 1979. Then with time on her hands she went back to art - this time producing oil paintings, water colors and chalk pastels. Her family and friends have most of these pieces to remember her by. Music was also a big part of Ladine's life. She and Paul were active in the Pasco First Christian Church where he was Elder, Board Member and Choir Director and she was Organist and Women's Hostess. They carried their musical talents to numerous weddings and funerals in the Tri-Cities. Ladine belonged to the church's and Madonna and Ruth Circles, keeping some members as her best "birthday girlfriends" for more than 60 years. Paul was a Barbershopper, so Ladine joined Sweet Adelines and they became linked with a worldwide group of wonderful people, friends for life. We may be prejudiced, but we thought she was always the most stunningly beautiful lady in the group! In addition to all of the human loves in her life, Ladine will be remembered as a person who deeply cared for animals. She loved dogs of course, but the real objects of her affection were cats. She always seemed to have 2-3 cats underfoot and "was owned" by more than 40 of them throughout her lifetime. Some of Ladine's fondest childhood memories were waking up in a tent when camping with her parents. Perhaps that inspired the wanderlust in her. She loved to travel, whether to visit all 50 of the United States, all 13 of the Canadian Provinces, Europe, Central and South America, Australia, or to cruise the oceans, or just drive to Yakima or Lincoln City to "get away from it all" for a few days. Her joy in seeing the world, along with Paul's outgoing personality, showed them a life that few others have enjoyed. Happy to celebrate the milestones in their lives, while driving she and Paul would stop at every 10,000-mile mark, kiss, and toast each other. We believe they are again feeling youthful and energetic, in perfect health and traveling to explore the beauty of all the masterpieces God has created in heaven. And as they pass each milestone throughout eternity, they will continue to stop, kiss, and raise a glass to celebrate their undying love. Ladine was preceded in death by husband Paul (1989); son Richard "Gene" Davidson (2007); parents, William J "Bill" McFarlane (1957) and Edna J McFarlane (1986). She is survived by daughter Caralee (Kyle) Towne; former daughter-in-law Colene White; grandson Michael (Amy) Davidson (Caleb, Jaden and Willow) grandson Philip Towne, (Mitchell and Leanne [Gabriel and Mason]); granddaughter Juliana (Shawn) Longwell (Britney and Moriah); granddaughter Jennifer Meyer (Anna and her dad David) and grandson Matt Davidson. Ladine's survivors have wonderful memories of love and laughter, with much respect for the strong, ultimately positive and joyful woman she was. Arrangements will be handled through Hillcrest Memorial Center in Pasco ( https://www.hillcrestfunerals.com/ ). Remembrances can be made to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society, Franklin County Historical Society in Pasco, or . OH PROMISE ME De Koven / Scott Oh promise me that someday you and I Will take our love together to some sky. Where we can be alone and faith renew, And find the hollows where those flowers grew. Those first sweet violets of early Spring Which come in whispers, thrill us both, and sing Of love unspeakable that is to be -- Oh promise me, oh promise me. Oh promise me that you will take my hand The most unworthy in this lonely land. And let me sit beside you in your eyes Seeing the vision of our paradise. Hearing God's message while the organ rolls Its mighty music to our very souls. No love less perfect than a life with thee, Oh promise me, oh promise me.

LADINE JUNE (MCFARLANE) DAVIDSON June 1922 - April 2020 How can one describe the life of a loving, positive, joyful, agreeable, generous, adventurous person? Ladine was appropriately nicknamed "Happy" in school where she was Dayton, WA High School's May Queen. She graduated in early 1940 and went on to WSC (now WSU), but cut short her schooling when WWII began. She married the love of her life Paul Davidson, and besides brief moves for the military, they spent the rest of their lives together in Pasco. Though both WWII and the Korean War changed their lives, Paul and Ladine handled it with resolve, partly due to Ladine's happy spirit. They raised two children; Richard "Gene" and Caralee. Ladine miscarried a baby boy between those two births. They had hoped for a son and a daughter, so they realized God works in mysterious ways, tried again, and rejoiced in having the family they had prayed for. Ladine was artistic even as a little girl. She created paper dolls and invented fashions for them. She Paul designed and built one of the first houses in the Pasco Stadium Addition, completed in 1954. Together they conceived and created a two-story Christmas display that won the Tri-Cities' Grand Prize for home decoration. She sewed many of her own clothes, thespian costumes for her son, formals and a wedding gown for her daughter and then moved on to sew for the next generation. Her career included a Clerk position at the "Roundhouse" (Northern Pacific Railroad in Big Pasco); then in 1945 she began work in the Franklin County Court House, eventually becoming Deputy Auditor. She maintained friendships with coworkers decades after retiring in 1979. Then with time on her hands she went back to art - this time producing oil paintings, water colors and chalk pastels. Her family and friends have most of these pieces to remember her by. Music was also a big part of Ladine's life. She and Paul were active in the Pasco First Christian Church where he was Elder, Board Member and Choir Director and she was Organist and Women's Hostess. They carried their musical talents to numerous weddings and funerals in the Tri-Cities. Ladine belonged to the church's and Madonna and Ruth Circles, keeping some members as her best "birthday girlfriends" for more than 60 years. Paul was a Barbershopper, so Ladine joined Sweet Adelines and they became linked with a worldwide group of wonderful people, friends for life. We may be prejudiced, but we thought she was always the most stunningly beautiful lady in the group! In addition to all of the human loves in her life, Ladine will be remembered as a person who deeply cared for animals. She loved dogs of course, but the real objects of her affection were cats. She always seemed to have 2-3 cats underfoot and "was owned" by more than 40 of them throughout her lifetime. Some of Ladine's fondest childhood memories were waking up in a tent when camping with her parents. Perhaps that inspired the wanderlust in her. She loved to travel, whether to visit all 50 of the United States, all 13 of the Canadian Provinces, Europe, Central and South America, Australia, or to cruise the oceans, or just drive to Yakima or Lincoln City to "get away from it all" for a few days. Her joy in seeing the world, along with Paul's outgoing personality, showed them a life that few others have enjoyed. Happy to celebrate the milestones in their lives, while driving she and Paul would stop at every 10,000-mile mark, kiss, and toast each other. We believe they are again feeling youthful and energetic, in perfect health and traveling to explore the beauty of all the masterpieces God has created in heaven. And as they pass each milestone throughout eternity, they will continue to stop, kiss, and raise a glass to celebrate their undying love. Ladine was preceded in death by husband Paul (1989); son Richard "Gene" Davidson (2007); parents, William J "Bill" McFarlane (1957) and Edna J McFarlane (1986). She is survived by daughter Caralee (Kyle) Towne; former daughter-in-law Colene White; grandson Michael (Amy) Davidson (Caleb, Jaden and Willow) grandson Philip Towne, (Mitchell and Leanne [Gabriel and Mason]); granddaughter Juliana (Shawn) Longwell (Britney and Moriah); granddaughter Jennifer Meyer (Anna and her dad David) and grandson Matt Davidson. Ladine's survivors have wonderful memories of love and laughter, with much respect for the strong, ultimately positive and joyful woman she was. Arrangements will be handled through Hillcrest Memorial Center in Pasco ( https://www.hillcrestfunerals.com/ ). Remembrances can be made to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society, Franklin County Historical Society in Pasco, or . OH PROMISE ME De Koven / Scott Oh promise me that someday you and I Will take our love together to some sky. Where we can be alone and faith renew, And find the hollows where those flowers grew. Those first sweet violets of early Spring Which come in whispers, thrill us both, and sing Of love unspeakable that is to be -- Oh promise me, oh promise me. Oh promise me that you will take my hand The most unworthy in this lonely land. And let me sit beside you in your eyes Seeing the vision of our paradise. Hearing God's message while the organ rolls Its mighty music to our very souls. No love less perfect than a life with thee, Oh promise me, oh promise me. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations