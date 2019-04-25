Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LANNY L. LAUTENSLAGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANNY L. LAUTENSLAGER Lanny L. Lautenslager, 76, died peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. He was born in St. John, WA on August 9, 1942 to the late Dan and Helen Lautenslager. Lanny grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. John High School in 1960 where he played varsity basketball and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. Lanny married Patricia (Pat) in July 1963 and they lived in St. John and later moved to Plummer, ID where Lanny farmed with his father. Lanny and Pat moved to Washtucna in 1974 where they built a house on the dryland wheat farm they purchased, and where they raised children Tammy, Lanna and twins Loretta and Lance. He enjoyed living on the farm, raising his children and attending every sports event they each had in high school. He spent his free time taking his family on many "Sunday drives", fishing at the Tuccanon and Lyons Ferry, and spending time at the river with family and friends. Lanny loved to fish, hunt deer, and enjoyed visiting friends at Sonny's in Washtucna. He always had a quick sarcastic comment and story to tell. After his divorce, Lanny met Rose in 1999 and the two were married in August 2008. Lanny enjoyed spending his retirement years taking in the view from his deck, and visiting with friends and family that often came by the farm. He is survived by his wife Rose Lautenslager, daughters Tammy Lepper, Lanna Rowlette (Martin), Loretta Taylor (Kyle) and son Lance Lautenslager. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Rowlette, Lincoln and Kirston Taylor, Lindsay Lepper, Logan and Paige Lautenslager, Raine Davis, and great-grandchildren Dominick Rowlette, Ely and Madison Cooper. Lanny is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Shilrey and Dale Morrison, step-daughter Lariann, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Helen, and brother Jerry Lautenschlager. A memorial service and celebration of Lanny's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00am at the Washtucna Grange Hall in Washtucna, WA. Lunch will be provided afterwards.

LANNY L. LAUTENSLAGER Lanny L. Lautenslager, 76, died peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. He was born in St. John, WA on August 9, 1942 to the late Dan and Helen Lautenslager. Lanny grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. John High School in 1960 where he played varsity basketball and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. Lanny married Patricia (Pat) in July 1963 and they lived in St. John and later moved to Plummer, ID where Lanny farmed with his father. Lanny and Pat moved to Washtucna in 1974 where they built a house on the dryland wheat farm they purchased, and where they raised children Tammy, Lanna and twins Loretta and Lance. He enjoyed living on the farm, raising his children and attending every sports event they each had in high school. He spent his free time taking his family on many "Sunday drives", fishing at the Tuccanon and Lyons Ferry, and spending time at the river with family and friends. Lanny loved to fish, hunt deer, and enjoyed visiting friends at Sonny's in Washtucna. He always had a quick sarcastic comment and story to tell. After his divorce, Lanny met Rose in 1999 and the two were married in August 2008. Lanny enjoyed spending his retirement years taking in the view from his deck, and visiting with friends and family that often came by the farm. He is survived by his wife Rose Lautenslager, daughters Tammy Lepper, Lanna Rowlette (Martin), Loretta Taylor (Kyle) and son Lance Lautenslager. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Rowlette, Lincoln and Kirston Taylor, Lindsay Lepper, Logan and Paige Lautenslager, Raine Davis, and great-grandchildren Dominick Rowlette, Ely and Madison Cooper. Lanny is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Shilrey and Dale Morrison, step-daughter Lariann, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Helen, and brother Jerry Lautenschlager. A memorial service and celebration of Lanny's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00am at the Washtucna Grange Hall in Washtucna, WA. Lunch will be provided afterwards. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close