Lanny Spriggle
1939 - 2020
November 3, 1939 - November 21, 2020
Kennwick, Washington - In loving memory of Lanny Robert Spriggle who passed away on 11/21/2020. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Pasco, WA. Lanny was the son of Blanche and Dorris Spriggle and the youngest of six children. He was born in Hazelton, ND on November 3, 1939 and was raised in Linton, ND until the age of 12 when the family moved to Mt. Vernon, OR. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Boise Jr. College on a basketball scholarship, and there, graduated with a mechanical degree. In 1960 his family moved to Pendleton, Oregon where he met his wife of fifty-nine years, Judy Jones. They married in April of 1961. He worked for Oregon Motor Service for 10 years before purchasing Simpson's Auto Electric, which he owned and operated for seventeen years. He then sold the business and went to work for the Umatilla County Road Department. After retiring from the road department at the end of 2002, he and his wife Judy moved to Paco WA, where she was raised.
Lanny also served in the Oregon National Guard from 1962 to 1968. While in the National Guard, he attended the Officer's Training School in Salem OR, and graduated as 2nd Lieutenant.
Lanny was highly active in his local community as a member of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, where he also served on the board. He was also a member of the Elks Club for 25 years. In addition, Lanny was involved with the local Boy Scouts program and Little League. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, hunting and waterskiing. He also enjoyed sports and played in the local men's basketball program and had his own his own bowling team under the Simpson's Auto Electric name. Lanny also enjoyed beating his son's in a game of Ping Pong. (They could never beat him…)!
Most importantly, Lanny was a loving husband and father. Always patient and always present for his family. He will be greatly missed. Surviving him is his wife Judy Spriggle and sons Marty Spriggle (wife Judy) and Chris Spriggle (wife Heather), granddaughter Nicole Ojcius (husband Andrew) and great grandson Elliot. Also surviving are his sister Kay Hjelt and brothers Wayne Spriggle and Lyle Spriggle (wife Ruby). Predeceased were his sisters Jean Van Beek and Joyce Heer and parents Dorris and Blanche Spriggle.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home
1608 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3316
Memories & Condolences

November 24, 2020
Truly a sweet, caring person.
Charlotte Symons
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Lanny was a wonderful husband and father to my cousin Judy and their boys Marty and Chris! His was a life lost too soon but we are happy that his struggles with illness are over and he is now at peace. We will always remember Lanny as a kind and caring person who was full of life and very close to all of his family. He will not be forgotten and we will cherish our memories of him. Lanny's spirit is soaring with angels now and sending you his love. Heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all of Lanny's family. Losing a husband, father, brother, grandfather, etc. is never easy. Take care of one another! Our thanks go out to Judy for her loving care of Lanny throughout his illness... Love, Bette & Larry
Bette & Larry Cooney & Fewkes
November 24, 2020
