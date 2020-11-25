Lanny Spriggle

November 3, 1939 - November 21, 2020

Kennwick, Washington - In loving memory of Lanny Robert Spriggle who passed away on 11/21/2020. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Pasco, WA. Lanny was the son of Blanche and Dorris Spriggle and the youngest of six children. He was born in Hazelton, ND on November 3, 1939 and was raised in Linton, ND until the age of 12 when the family moved to Mt. Vernon, OR. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Boise Jr. College on a basketball scholarship, and there, graduated with a mechanical degree. In 1960 his family moved to Pendleton, Oregon where he met his wife of fifty-nine years, Judy Jones. They married in April of 1961. He worked for Oregon Motor Service for 10 years before purchasing Simpson's Auto Electric, which he owned and operated for seventeen years. He then sold the business and went to work for the Umatilla County Road Department. After retiring from the road department at the end of 2002, he and his wife Judy moved to Paco WA, where she was raised.

Lanny also served in the Oregon National Guard from 1962 to 1968. While in the National Guard, he attended the Officer's Training School in Salem OR, and graduated as 2nd Lieutenant.

Lanny was highly active in his local community as a member of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, where he also served on the board. He was also a member of the Elks Club for 25 years. In addition, Lanny was involved with the local Boy Scouts program and Little League. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, hunting and waterskiing. He also enjoyed sports and played in the local men's basketball program and had his own his own bowling team under the Simpson's Auto Electric name. Lanny also enjoyed beating his son's in a game of Ping Pong. (They could never beat him…)!

Most importantly, Lanny was a loving husband and father. Always patient and always present for his family. He will be greatly missed. Surviving him is his wife Judy Spriggle and sons Marty Spriggle (wife Judy) and Chris Spriggle (wife Heather), granddaughter Nicole Ojcius (husband Andrew) and great grandson Elliot. Also surviving are his sister Kay Hjelt and brothers Wayne Spriggle and Lyle Spriggle (wife Ruby). Predeceased were his sisters Jean Van Beek and Joyce Heer and parents Dorris and Blanche Spriggle.





