Larry Burbach

LARRY LEO BURBACH Larry Leo Burbach 78, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Pasco, WA. He was born November 11, 1942 to Lawrence and Laverne Burbach in McMinville, Oregon. On May 27, 1967 he married Mona J. McCary in Reno, Nevada. Larry retired from Mehlenbacher Farms in 2012. One of Larry's favorite things was tending to his farm animals. Survivors include his wife Mona, his two sons, Terry Burbach of Burbank, WA and Troy Burbach of Houston, TX; 6 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren; 5 surviving sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Wall, Mother and Father in laws Albert and Jane McCary. Services shall be held at a later date.
.