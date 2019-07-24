Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY CLINTON THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY CLINTON THOMPSON Larry Clinton Thompson was called home on July 4th, 2019. Larry was born in Guion, Arkansas on December 25th, 1938. Larry is preceded in death by his infant son, Clinton Wayne Thompson; his parents, Burley and Katherine Thompson; and his brother, Burl Wayne Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Judy of 60 years; his children, Diane Hietala, Ronda (Ernie) Warren, and Larry (Britta) Thompson; sisters, Jimmy Gilliham, Delma (Loy) McCollum, and Melba (Don) Treat; grandchildren, great grand- children, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Larry enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 on Oct. 16th, 1956 and was off to see the world. He was stationed at Larson Air Force Base Moses Lake, WA as an Aircraft Hydraulic Repairman. Larry served six years in the United States Air Force. Then coming to Kennewick, met his lifelong partner, Judy, at the Kennewick Social Club. The pair married on March 7th, 1959. They made their home in Kennewick where Larry was a proud Teamster working for LW Vail, JA Jones, Acme, and Ray Poland and Sons for over 40 years. Larry had a full life and enjoyed all things that involved his family. He enjoyed time fishing and hunting with his son Larry, camping with family, barbecues, and any kind of gathering where those he loved were involved. He enjoyed his bowling league, the pool tournaments, and later found he had quite a passion for the game of golf. Larry was a people person and called everyone a friend. He had a quick wit and loved to share stories of his life and hear the stories of others. Larry will be laid to rest at 11:00am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park (10th and Union) in Kennewick, WA on July 29th, 2019. A reception will follow at 12:30pm at Calvary Chapel 10611 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick. Please feel free to come and celebrate Larry's life. He truly was a wonderful and beautiful soul.

