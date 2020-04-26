LARRY J. COATES Larry Coates, 78, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Richland, WA. He was born in Nampa, Idaho on April 26, 1941, and has lived in either Benton City or Richland for most of his life. He married his wife Mary in 1964. This led to the addition of two children and eventually grandchildren. He worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation for 30 plus years before retiring in the mid 1990's. To see the full obituary and/or sign the guest book, please visit: Einan's Funeral Home, Richland, WA
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020