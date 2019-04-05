Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY GALE TRACY. View Sign

LARRY GALE TRACY Larry Gale "Papa Smurf or The Grouch" Tracy, of Pasco, Washington, born on April 9, 1935 in Moscow, Idaho, to the late Carrie Elizabeth Flaig and the late Harry Tracy, passed away at home at the age of 83 on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. Larry Gale graduated from Pasco High School in 1953. He was in the Newspaper Industry at Tacoma News Tribune as a Union-Web Pressman until retiring in 1997. Larry Gale was the loving husband of the late Janette Elaine Tracy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years. They were High School sweethearts. Larry Gale is survived by his son, Larry R Tracy of Kennewick; and daughters, Diana Tracy of Kennewick and Kathleen Anderson of Bonney Lake. Larry Gale had 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Weber and his twin brother Harry Dale Tracy. Larry Gale was survived by, brother- in- law, Gerald Engstrom. He had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Larry Gale's best friend was Kurt Cortes. He had a love of coffee and old cars. He loved tinkering with cars until he couldn't see well anymore, but he still loved making car deals. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, (509) 783-9532. The family will have a memorial, at a later date.

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

