LARRY G. GANA Larry Gana passed away peacefully in Ellensburg, WA on April 12, 2020. Larry was born May 17, 1948 in Richland, WA. Larry graduated from Richland High School in 1967. He lived most of his life in Richland and retired to Hawaii. Larry loved Corvettes, hot rods and drag boats. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine and borther Rich. He is survived by father, George (Rachel); brothers Don (Lori), Bob (Cathy); sister Sheila Libby (Russ) and numerous nieces and nephews and his life long friend Dave Chase (Lori) of Ronald, WA. No service will be held at this time.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020