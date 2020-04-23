Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Hollebeke. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY VAN HOLLEBEKE Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Larry Robert Van Hollebeke, 84, of Pasco, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Trios Hospital in Kennewick. He was born on April 27, 1935, in Pasco, WA, to Felix and Gladys Van Hollebeke. He married Donna Rae Baker in 1954. He was a Dryland wheat farmer for Land D. Farms Inc. Larry lived in Tri-Cities for 84 years. During his senior year at Kahlotus High School, he became interested in joining the Army air corp and becoming an airplane mechanic. He was only 17 at the time and his dad would not sign the Army application. Larry would go on to attend one quarter of airplane mechanic school in Spokane and then returned to Kahlotus to marry Donna, the love of his life. Larry also returned to farm with his dad until he went out on his own. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Star and Kahlotus districts. He was a member of the Star Grange and Pasco Moose Lodge. Some off Larry's hobbies and interests included fishing, hunting, watching baseball (Seattle Mariners), word search puzzles, camping, barbecuing, and dancing. The rest is history. His greatest joys were raising a family, family camping, fishing, and living life. He is survived by his wife, Donna Rae Van Hollebeke of Pasco, son, Rodney Dean (Monica) Van Hollebeke of Kahlotus, daughter, Sherlyn Dee (Jim) Witter of Spokane, daughter, Teri Lee (Bruce) Snyder of Connell, son, Larry Wade (Dawn Lisa) Van Hollebeke of Pasco, 17 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Felix and Gladys. He was loved and will be missed by many. Due to current restrictions a Private Funeral Service will be held by Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Kennewick, WA. Followed by a Graveside service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick, WA. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service visit

