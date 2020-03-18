LARRY DANIEL INSCORE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Larry Daniel Inscore born June 16 th 1939 passed away peacefully at home on March 12 th 2020. He was born in Long Beach California to his parents Thomas Daniel Inscore and Helen Louise DeGray. He completed High School and served in the United States Navy. He met his beloved wife Delores Diane Inscore and moved to Washington State. He joined Plumbers and Steamfitters local 598 in 1976 and was recently awarded his 40-year service pin. He retired from Apollo sheet Metal in 2002. His Parents, wife and sister precede him in death. His children Tammy Crawford, Crystal Clouse, Lorrie Stewart, and Larry Inscore JR. and his three beautiful grandchildren survive him. Because of the current COVID-19 virus, we will be holding a private family service. At a later date, we will have a memorial to celebrate Larry's life. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 18, 2020