Larry Linney

June 18, 1943 - April 6, 2020

Kennewick , Washington - Larry Leroy Linney, Sr. (LLL), born June 18, 1943 in Portland, Oregon went to be with the Lord April 6, 2020 in Kennewick, Washington. Larry was the son of Roy and Florence Linney. Larry meet Susan Creekmore in Burley, Idaho, the two were married April 20, 1962. They moved to Kennewick, Washington were Larry worked for Chevron Chemical until his retirement. Larry and Susan were members of the Apostolic Tabernacle of Kennewick where Larry taught many young people to play the guitar.

To their union they had three children, Jenny (Rich) Brooks of Kennewick, Larry, Jr. (Lori) Linney of Richland, and David (Brenda) Linney of Oakridge, TN. They have been blessed with five grandchildren

Heidi (Dave) Varney, Alexandra Hansen, Lindsey (Chris) Wilkins,

Heath (Katelyn) Linney and William Linney. They have the added blessing of calling Jeff (Michelle) Brooks, Nicole (John) Munoz, Aaron (Michele) Brooks. They also had 23 great-grandchildren, and special friends Aaron and Leanne Anderson.

Larry enjoyed planning vacations to places he had never been as a child for his family, his way to show his love. He loved going to the Oregon Coast and did yearly with the kids and grandkids until they all grew then with Aaron and Leanne.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Larry's memorial was postponed until November 14, 2020, at Apostolic Tabernacle at 201 S. Auburn, Kennewick, Washington.

Order of Service

Opening Prayer - Rev Wayne Clemetson

Eulogy.Jenny - Brooks (Daughter)

Speaker - Erika Riley

Speaker - Justin Davidson

Song - Go High on The Mountain

Speaker - Leann Anderson

Speaker - Eva Kostelecky (Sister-in-Law)

Song - Wish You Were Here

Speaker - Sue Linney

Larry's Life in Pictures

Memory Sharing

Message & Closing Prayer - Rev Wayne Clemetson

Please join the family for a time of refreshments

and remembering Larry at Sue's house

3708 W Clearwater #39

Kennewick, WA 99336

(Please park across the street)





