Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY MAXWELL SEAMAN. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY MAXWELL SEAMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved husband and father, Larry Maxwell Seaman, age 79, went home to be with God after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at his home in Kennewick, Washington surrounded by his wife and family on Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota to Max and Lola Seaman. Larry attended school in Minnesota and graduated at the age of 16. He moved to Seattle in 1957 and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years, since 1972. On August 27, 1960, he married Crystal Audrey Burch. Together, they had four children; three boys and a girl. Larry enjoyed a successful career as a small business owner and a home builder in the Tri-Cities. Larry's special interests and hobbies included piloting small aircraft, watching Nascar on TV and racing his own car, skiing in the Pacific Northwest, playing lead on the drums in a band, caring for his pets and being with his family. Larry was also a man of faith and provided much of his time and resources to ministries in Haiti, building schools, houses and providing a healthy living environment for children in this region of the world. Larry is survived by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Crystal; his three sons, Jeffry (Bev); Bryan (Marina); Galen (Susan); his daughter, Caryn; his sisters, Judith and Carol; his brother, Allen (Becky); 14 grandchildren; with many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren as well. A special memorial s ervice for Larry's colleagues, friends and family is also being planned and will be held at South Hills Church in Kennewick, Washington on June 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Phil Paulsen officiating. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

LARRY MAXWELL SEAMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved husband and father, Larry Maxwell Seaman, age 79, went home to be with God after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at his home in Kennewick, Washington surrounded by his wife and family on Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota to Max and Lola Seaman. Larry attended school in Minnesota and graduated at the age of 16. He moved to Seattle in 1957 and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years, since 1972. On August 27, 1960, he married Crystal Audrey Burch. Together, they had four children; three boys and a girl. Larry enjoyed a successful career as a small business owner and a home builder in the Tri-Cities. Larry's special interests and hobbies included piloting small aircraft, watching Nascar on TV and racing his own car, skiing in the Pacific Northwest, playing lead on the drums in a band, caring for his pets and being with his family. Larry was also a man of faith and provided much of his time and resources to ministries in Haiti, building schools, houses and providing a healthy living environment for children in this region of the world. Larry is survived by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Crystal; his three sons, Jeffry (Bev); Bryan (Marina); Galen (Susan); his daughter, Caryn; his sisters, Judith and Carol; his brother, Allen (Becky); 14 grandchildren; with many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren as well. A special memorial s ervice for Larry's colleagues, friends and family is also being planned and will be held at South Hills Church in Kennewick, Washington on June 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Phil Paulsen officiating. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close