LARRY MAXWELL SEAMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved husband and father, Larry Maxwell Seaman, age 79, went home to be with God after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at his home in Kennewick, Washington surrounded by his wife and family on Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota to Max and Lola Seaman. Larry attended school in Minnesota and graduated at the age of 16. He moved to Seattle in 1957 and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years, since 1972. On August 27, 1960, he married Crystal Audrey Burch. Together, they had four children; three boys and a girl. Larry enjoyed a successful career as a small business owner and a home builder in the Tri-Cities. Larry's special interests and hobbies included piloting small aircraft, watching Nascar on TV and racing his own car, skiing in the Pacific Northwest, playing lead on the drums in a band, caring for his pets and being with his family. Larry was also a man of faith and provided much of his time and resources to ministries in Haiti, building schools, houses and providing a healthy living environment for children in this region of the world. Larry is survived by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Crystal; his three sons, Jeffry (Bev); Bryan (Marina); Galen (Susan); his daughter, Caryn; his sisters, Judith and Carol; his brother, Allen (Becky); 14 grandchildren; with many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren as well. A special memorial s ervice for Larry's colleagues, friends and family is also being planned and will be held at South Hills Church in Kennewick, Washington on June 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Phil Paulsen officiating. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 6, 2019