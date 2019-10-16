Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY RAY SHELTON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY RAY SHELTON Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Larry Ray Shelton, 80, Died Sunday October 2013 in Kennewick WA. He was born on December 15, 1938 in Ord, Nebraska to Raymond Guile Shelton and Elfreda Mae Jensen Shelton. Larry was raised in Walla Walla, Washington attending Prospect Point Elementary and graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1957. Larry was very involved with 4H and FFA during these early years raising Black Angus Cattle which he would continue throughout his life. In 1964 Larry purchased a farm in block 16 north of Pasco and began farming. Larry spent over 50 years farming and raising cattle on his farm. Larry was known as a good neighbor to his fellow farmers and enjoyed helping his neighbors which was his way of repaying their kindness, which they had shown him throughout the years. Larry married Sandra Lee Thomas in 1965 and they had 3 sons Dale Ray Shelton, Dean Russell Shelton and Don Frank Shelton. Larry is survived by one Brother Gary Francis Shelton of Walla Walla, WA. He is also survived by his 3 sons Dale Ray Shelton (Pasco, WA), Dean Russell Shelton (Eltopia, WA) and Don Frank Shelton (Kent, WA). Larry will be remembered for his honesty and helpfulness to fellow farmers on the block. Memorial Services will be at Mueller's Greenlee, 1608 W Court St, Pasco, WA 99301 Gravesite service to follow at Mountain View Cemetery 2120 S. 2nd Avenue Walla Walla, WA 99362.

