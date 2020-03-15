LARRY C STEPHENSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On March 7, 2020, Larry C Stephenson died in his home at the age of 76. He was born in Portland Oregon, graduated from Kennewick High School in 1961, and Graduated from Gonzaga Law School in 1975. In his career as a family law and criminal defense attorney Larry was at his best helping those in need, he would often draw on his formative experience as a pipefitter and loved to point out to everyone "I am just an old pipefitter from the area." Larry is survived by his wife Lucy, four of his children Tracey, Kelly, John and Mark, his brother Jim, several grandchildren, nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home March 21 st at 2pm.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 15, 2020