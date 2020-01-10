Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY T. FITZPATRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY T. FITZPATRICK June 19-1950 - January 4, 2020 Larry served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam and later in the National Guard. He was a member of the Combat Veterans Chapter 3 and a lifetime member of the Kennewick Post #5785. Larry was also a member of the A.C.E.S. organization for several years where he personally helped welcome home over 200 returning service members from Desert Storm, OIF and OEF. Larry is survived by his wife Ruth Fitzpatrick; daughters Candy Egan, Sioux Falls, SD, Tina Bruner, Marysville, WA; son Larry Fitzpatrick, Arlington, WA; sisters Carol, Boe, Richland, WA, Teresa Kennedy, CA, Sandra Fitzpatrick, AZ; he has 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will always be our hero, and will never be forgotten. The Celebration of Life will be hosted in July 2020. Daddy All of your life you've fought the fight Now it's time, "go into the light," Know that all you left behind Will miss your amazing heart and mind A husband, father, brother and friend Please go in peace and don't be scared Your mom, brother and sisters will all be there So goodbye for now, until we see you again You amzing man who fought til the end. By Tina Bruner

LARRY T. FITZPATRICK June 19-1950 - January 4, 2020 Larry served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam and later in the National Guard. He was a member of the Combat Veterans Chapter 3 and a lifetime member of the Kennewick Post #5785. Larry was also a member of the A.C.E.S. organization for several years where he personally helped welcome home over 200 returning service members from Desert Storm, OIF and OEF. Larry is survived by his wife Ruth Fitzpatrick; daughters Candy Egan, Sioux Falls, SD, Tina Bruner, Marysville, WA; son Larry Fitzpatrick, Arlington, WA; sisters Carol, Boe, Richland, WA, Teresa Kennedy, CA, Sandra Fitzpatrick, AZ; he has 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will always be our hero, and will never be forgotten. The Celebration of Life will be hosted in July 2020. Daddy All of your life you've fought the fight Now it's time, "go into the light," Know that all you left behind Will miss your amazing heart and mind A husband, father, brother and friend Please go in peace and don't be scared Your mom, brother and sisters will all be there So goodbye for now, until we see you again You amzing man who fought til the end. By Tina Bruner Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.