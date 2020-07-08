Larry VanBuren

LARRY BAKER VAN BUREN Larry Baker Van Buren 88 of Kahlotus, Washington was laid to rest on June 30th 2020. He was born November 15th, 1931 of Pasco Washington. Larry went to school in Kahlotus until he was in the 10th grade. His last two years were finished in Walla Walla, WA. Larry went to Washington State Collage for one year and then came home to farm. He was then drafted in the Navy and was in active duty during the Korean War from 1952-1956. After leaving the Navy, he farmed in Dayton and Walla Walla areas. He bought Highway Ranch Farm in 1965. He met his love of his life Shirley. They later married on October 2, 1966 in Odesa Washington. They were married for 54 years. They have 4 children, Leonard, Lee, Sharon and Teresa. Combined there are 8 Grandchildren and one great grandchild. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents Amiel and Aileen Van Buren. One younger brother Virgil. Larry's younger brother, Eugene still lives in Nampa, Idaho. Not only was Larry a busy wheat farmer. He was an active member in the community and out lying areas. He was a member of the Franklin County Wheat Growers Association. Franklin County Cattlemen's Association, Kahlotus Grange, 4-H leader and Kahlotus United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Washtucna Gun club, where he had quite the accurate shot. Larry was quite the talker, he loved to congregate with anyone who was willing to listen. He would talk the stock market with Pete Peterson. Cattle talk with Duane Lathim. Farming with Butch Van Hollebeke. Endless conversations with his college buddy Bill Harder. Exchange war stories with Don Joersz. Larry had a strong work ethic everywhere he went. The rising sun was his alarm clock. He worked hard all day and one of his biggest farming accomplishments was in 1996. Larry's dry land wheat farm yielded 94 bushels in Kahlotus and 92 bushels in Dayton. He would grin, ear to ear re -telling that story many years later. Larry enjoyed going to his family reunions in Ritzville and up to Baker lake in Deer Park, Washington. Larry would take his kids often down to the river for a Sunday drive and go fishing after church. Larry was known for his strong faith and would never shy on saying grace at a crowded Granny's restaurant for all the patrons to hear. He would often slip the waitress an extra five dollars to keep and slip another five for the cook behind the grill, for the delicious meal. Larry would keep the tomato farmers in business with his endless supply of ketchup and his overabundance of using it. He would put ketchup on everything, including his desserts of his choice, brownies. It was never an insult to the meal, he just loved ketchup! The last twenty years, Larry was known to be seen with a paint brush in his hand. It was his latest hobby. The neighbors called him "The Picasso". If anything, or anyone was in his field of vision, you better watch out. You would get slapped with a coat of paint, no matter the color. Larry was a true family man and he would humbly tell you that his greatest blessings were his devoted wife, kids and grandchildren. Memorial donations maybe made in honor of Larry Van Buren to the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock show at P.O. Box 1313, Connell WA 99326



