LARRY WAYNE OTTE Larry Wayne Otte, 71, of Peoria, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. He was born on May 24, 1948 to the late Walter and Freida (Pasche) Otte in Pasco, WA. He graduate in 1966 from Kenne- wick High School Fol- lowing his graduation he enlisted in the United States Army serving in the Signal Corps from 1968 to 1971 achieving the rank of Spec 5. He was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic with the City of Glendale. Following his retirement from the City of Glendale he developed heart trouble and went on to receive a heart transplant on June 22, 2000. He continued to live a full and active life pursuing his love of target shooting and classic cars. He rebuilt and restored cars and motorcycles. He also continued to shoot and participated in the Arizona Senior Olympics earning Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. His last competition was February 9, 2019. He earned a Silver Medal in the Pistol Competition. Larry was a faithful member of the Apostles Lutheran Church of Peoria serving as their head of building maintenance. Painting the church was the one goal he was working to achieve when he was called home. He also served on the church council, and faithfully attended worship services serving as an example to his children and three of his grandsons who attended church with him. He was active in the New Heart Society and served as the Vice President of this organization. Larry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Elizabeth Otte; 6 Children; 14 grandchildren; 3great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Michael Otte (Sharon) of Mt.Angel, OR and Royal Otte (Sybil) of Kennewick, WA. In addition to his brothers he was blessed with numerous cousins who with their families comprised a large and loving family. Services will be held on June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Apostles Lutheran Church located at 7020 W. Cactus Rd., Peoria, AZ followed by graveside services at Resthaven Cemetery and a meal at the Family Life Center at Apostles Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's honor may be made to Apostles Lutheran church Building Fund/Painting the Church. On-line condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimes mortuary.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 12, 2019