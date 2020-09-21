Larry Williamson
April 28, 1951 - September 16, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Larry Williamson 69, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday September 16, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on April 28, 1951 in Richland, Washington, son of Floyd and Laura Williamson and the second eldest of four brothers.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy Williamson, of 31 years, his mother Laura Williamson, two daughters Lauren Whitworth and Taylor Larson, four beautiful, silly, energetic grandchildren Leah, Whitnee, Decker, Hudson and his retirement companion, Gizmo.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Larry you were always greeted with open arms and a delicious meal was soon to follow. Larry spent his free time watching, coaching and yelling at his favorite football team over the television, while preparing the decadent treats to accompany the festivities. The legacy of Larry can be found in all those who were gifted his presence, generally in all of their cooking. His passion for cooking began as a child working with his mother side by side in the kitchen, "the helper always got the first taste".
Larry spent the majority of his career as the Service Manager for Leskovar Oldsmobile where he went above and beyond to take care of those in need. The later years of his profession he served as a Nuclear Chemical Worker for CH2MHILL, where he retired from in 2017.
Special thanks to the attentive and caring staff at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Chaplaincy Hospice House, we can't thank you enough. A virtual service will be held Saturday, October 3rd from 1:00-4:00 pm at the provided link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/275369805
Access Code: 275-369-805
Condolences can be made online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-larry-dean-williamson
utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1