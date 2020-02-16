Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Launa Morasch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Launa Morasch Einan's at Sunset Launa (Oakes) Morasch passed away on February 10, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer. Launa was born February 10, 1947 in Amery, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hollis and Helen (Wurtz) Oakes. She grew up in Moscow, Idaho and graduated from Moscow High School and Eastern Washington University. During high school, Launa participated in the debate team, school newspaper, played intramural basketball and volleyball, and was a representative to Idaho Girl's State. Launa was chosen Miss Moscow (Idaho) 1964. In college she was Sweetheart of Sigma Chi; a member of ROTC Sponsor Corps; a dorm counselor; a runner up for Miss Washington USA 1967; a member of the Bon Marche Spokane College Board; and one of Glamour Magazine's college women. Launa married Jim Morasch from Colfax, Washington, July 5, 1969 in Moscow, Idaho after he returned from a tour of duty in Vietnam as a Dustoff (Medevac) pilot. They were married 42 years until Jim died February 3, 2011 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. They lived in Daleville, Alabama; Everett, Washington; and Moscow, Idaho before moving to the Tri Cities in 1980. Launa and her family have made the Tri-Cities home ever since. Launa worked for many years as a technical editor at Battelle - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and DOE-RL. She loved her work and the people she worked with. She often said she had the best job in the world. Launa received national awards for her work in communications on the annual Hanford Groundwater Report, Environmental Report for the Hanford Site, and journal articles. Launa was preceded in death by her father, Hollis Oakes. She is survived by her mother Helen Oakes of Clarkston, WA; her daughter Jodi Stewart of Richland and her sons Dave (Trisha) and Adam (Jennifer) Morasch of Richland; grandchildren Emma and Sam Stewart; Devin Morasch; Madeleine, Aiden, and Miles Morasch; brother Bruce Oakes of Asotin, WA; and sister Kay (Lew) Oring of Eagle Lake, CA. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Launa asks that memorials (tax deductible) in her name be sent to the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522. Launa hopes you will visit the monastery's B&B, history museum, the sanctuary, hike the woodland trails, and see the amazing work the sisters do. A memorial service will be held at Einan's Sunset Gardens Event Center, 915 Bypass Highway 240, Richland Washington on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

