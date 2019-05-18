Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAUREL FAUSTINE LEWIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAUREL FAUSTINE LEWIS Laurel Faustine Lewis died peacefully on July 17, 2018 in Kennewick WA at the age of 78. Laurel was born on May 17, 1940 in Yakima, WA to Howard and Ann "Dixie" Bliss. An only child, Laurel grew up in Yakima, where she graduated from high school. She married Joseph C. Lewis in 1962 and started a family. After a year or so in Yakima, they moved to the Tri-Cities and welcomed four children into their home. Laurel had many jobs over the years. Wife, mother, lifeguard, Avon Lady and finally as an employee of Lamb Weston in Richland. She retired from Lamb Weston after more than twenty years and made many good friends. Mom loved to travel and would never turn down a road trip. No beanie baby or Barbie doll was unworthy of her possession. Always sentimental, you could expect the mushiest greeting cards from Mom, no matter the occasion. She was fun, quirky and stubborn. We loved her for it. Laurel is survived by her children Christopher Lewis, Jennifer Oliver (Ben), Aleta Hurson (Pat). Her grandchildren are Brea Bamptom, Brighton Ratsch, Matt Oliver (Lynsey), Jordan Ratsch, Jake Isakson and Colleen Hurson. She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Colleen Isakson (Mike). She was blessed with four great grandchildren. Laurel was laid to rest on her birthday with her beloved parents at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima WA. At her request, no services were held. A private gathering of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was held to celebrate her life. Memorial donations may be made to Chaplaincy Health Care 1480 Fowler St. Richland, WA 99352.

