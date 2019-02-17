Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAURIE JEAN BAUERMEISTER Laurie Jean Bauermeister, long-time resident of Tomball, Texas passed away Monday February 11th at the family farm in Basin City, Washington after a 10-year battle with cancer. Laurie had one of the biggest person-alities this world has ever been blessed with, and everyone she met was left with a lasting impression of "Auntie" Laurie. Her laugh was loud, frequent, and infectious. You couldn't hear it without wanting to be a part of it. Laurie was born August 6th, 1958, talking a mile a minute and full of opinions to share, a quality she maintained all her life. Her siblings learned quickly to take some of her yarns with a grain of salt, but also knew that there was no one better to have on your side in an argument. Laurie grew up in North Franklin county, attending Connell High School and then Washington State University. Her days in both of those institutions were marked by fond memories and tall tales. Rumor has it that she got so many parking tickets at WSU by parking in front of the President's house, that her degree in Animal Sciences was delayed in reaching her. Stories like this are what made Laurie magical. Though she spent her adult life in Texas, any time she came home felt like (and often was) Christmas for her nieces and nephews, who would crowd around her, eager to hear about her adventures abroad and her many "boyfriends". Laurie was a daydreamer and an entrepreneur. She left North Franklin county for Texas in the early 1980's and had worked her way up to small business ownership within a few years of being there. She began with crafts, a family hobby she shared with her mother Jeanene, and then moved on to antiques and fine furniture. She initially shared spaces and stalls in existing stores, but her goal was always to have her own store. Laurie's Home Furnishings is now a staple in the Tomball area, and through that business venture Laurie traveled the world, making friendships and creating fond memories everywhere she went. Visiting Laurie's is a glimpse inside her mind, she put her heart and soul into what she did and her joy in the process echoed from one end of the store to the other. Business was personal for Laurie, and she could often be found somewhere near the front of the store talking with customers, when she wasn't busy rearranging the new furniture she had found to display. Laurie instilled the belief in those she loved that they were capable of anything, partially because she put no limits on herself, and also because she was willing to help in any way she could in order to see those dreams realized for others. Laurie was a people person, she loved to spend hours talking with just about anyone, giving advice and hearing what they were passionate about. She charmed her family, her employees and customers, and most strangers that she met just by listening and chatting. Her generous, friendly spirit and refusal to give up strongly defined her long battle with cancer, and she fought until the very end. Laurie is survived by her younger sister, Carrie (Layne) Soggie; a foreign exchange brother Art (Yupa) Rattanajan; a sister-in-law Val Bauermeister; nephews Josh (Nikoal) Soggie and Lester (Alana) Bauermeister; nieces Kylie (Kevin) Chiesa, Amanda (Micah) Zumwalt, and Alyssa Bauermeister; great nieces/nephews Averie and Barrett Soggie, Kayden, Aleiah, Evelyn, and Declan Zumwalt, and Tristan and Lester Bauermeister. Laurie was further blessed to have the kind of friends, employees, and customers who become family and she will be dearly missed by everyone she loved during her years living in Tomball and the Houston-area of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Jeanene Bauermeister, as well as her brothers Jed and Chet Bauermeister. There will be two Celebrations of Life in honor of both of Laurie's homes. The first will be held in Tomball, Texas on March 9th, 2019. The second will be hosted at her family home in Basin City, Washington on April 27th, 2019. The family hopes to see you at one, the other, or both and can't wait to hear those forever memorable memories of Auntie Laurie. In lieu of flowers, despite how much Laurie adored pink flowers, please direct donations to Laurie's favorite charitable organization, Canopy, a Cancer Survivorship Center (www.thewoodlands

