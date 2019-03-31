LAURINE MAE BEIRLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born May 8, 1932 to Fred and Sarah Schmidt in Brunswick, Nebraska. Passed away March 27, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones and Daisy, her loyal four-legged companion. Services will be held Monday, April 1, at St. Joseph's Parish, 520 South Garfield, Kennewick: Rosary at 10:00 am, Mass at 11:00am, graveside services following at Riverview Heights Cemetery. Reception at St. Joseph's in Dillon Hall. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 31, 2019