LaVaun "Grace" Ker
1919 - 2020
September 16, 1919 - September 6, 2020
La Grande, Washington - Passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence. Bonnie will be laid to rest in Payette, Idaho. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
LaVaun was born on September 16, 1919 to Fremont and Geneva (Allen) Smith. She joined her big brother, Fred. She was lovingly called "Bonnie" throughout her life.
On January 20, 1940, Bonnie married Edward Ker of Ontario Oregon where they dairied with his parents and had 5 children. They moved to Quincy, Washington in October 1952 to establish a farm. They were later joined by his parents and brother, Wayne. They continued there until retiring and moved to Richland, Washington in 1997.
Edward passed on in 2013 after 73 years of marriage. Bonnie moved to La Grande, Oregon in May 2015, where her family celebrated her 100th birthday in 2019. She lived there until her death on September 6, 2020, just 10 days short of her 101st birthday.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Keith (Billie) Ker; daughters, Kate Jensen, Emma (Phil) Schoening, and Edna (Larry) Davidson: brothers, Bob Smith and Jay (Helen) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband,
Edward; daughter, Betty and granddaughter, Wendi
Jensen Elmenhurst.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
