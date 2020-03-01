Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVelle Keller Heideman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

date 2020-03-01

LAVELLE KELLER HEIDEMAN LaVelle Keller Heideman, 92, peacefully left this earth February 8, 2020, in Wenatchee WA. Her battle with dementia faded her memories over the past several years but, we will always remember her in her glory. LaVelle was born in Lingle, WY May 24, 1927 where she spent her youth, graduating from Kennewick High in 1945. She went on to attend Nurses Cadette at Whitworth later attending Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Spokane, WA - where a portion of her ashes will forever be memorialized in their rose garden. She taught nursing at Deaconess Hospital Wenatchee, delivering countless babies working in the OB statewide, working for the Chelan Douglas Co. Health Dept. assisting in curing all cases of Tuberculosis in the county before retiring. Finishing her career as a care giver to multiple people well into her 80th year of her life. She has always had a passion for genealogy and voluntarily taught it at the Wenatchee Museum, often times involving trips to SLC to help others find their roots. Curiosity fueled her passion allowing her the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone - she was ancestry.com before the internet was invented! I am sure a majority of readers have experienced her classic "now what is your last name, who were your parents, where were you bornI think I delivered you" LaVelle was a devoted christian who loved working in her garden, from her 60 degree angled garden in the country to her backyard in the city. Her yard was always filled with amazing produce, the beautiful flowers and around every corner there was always a unique surprise. More times than not, you would see her in the yard wearing a signature floppy hat with shovel in hand to protect her from that sneaky snake that gave her a spook earlier. LaVelle is survived by her children; Thomas, Gregrey, Philip, Jill Romiti; 13 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren; siblings Thurman Keller and Mary Miles. Joining the loved ones that passed on before, parents Cleo & Marie Keller; her first born Peggy who was lost at a young age; siblings Helen (Janice Schroeder) and Ron Keller; ex-husband Arthur Heideman of 45 years; countless family and friends. LaVelle loved her family and had a very special bond with her fathers side of the family in the Tri-Cities. I encourage you to remember her love for others, caring spirit and iron will. Allow memories of her pure heart to trump her signature tough love. We must never forget her legacy of perseverance; the very thing that keeps you moving forward when you otherwise might give up altogether. She never gave up, through her pain, she always strived to do her best. She loved all of her family, encouraging all to live the life God had intended for us. "my daddy, Cleo always said, you have to leave this world better than you found it" - LaVelle - This world was left a better place because of her. LaVelle's Memorial Service is planned for May 16, 2020 from 11:00am-2:00pm with lunch provided by the family. Held at Party Barn at Coyote Ridge, 3117 Longview Rd, East Wenatchee WA. We welcome all to attend these services as well as invite you to view and contribute memories of her online at lavelleheideman.wixsite.com/lavelle this site also contains info re: Memorial Service. A plaque in her honor will be engraved in the memorial wall at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Donations in memory of Lavelle may also be made at www.wenatcheehumane.org/donate Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

