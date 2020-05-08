LAVERN BRYANT BAKER Lavern was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on February 18, 1926 to Julia Todd Bryant and Wilson Bryant. She was the youngest of four children. She lived with her Grandmother, Rachel Todd Vann until her death, and afterward moved to Dewey, Oklahoma to live with her dad. Lavern attended grade school in Dewey, Oklahoma and graduated from Douglass High School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She attended three years of college at Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma. Lavern joined First Baptist Church in Dewey at a young age. She married Fred R. Baker July 18, 1948 and four children were born to this union. The family moved to Richland, Washington in 1951. Lavern worked as a Lab Technician at Battelle Northwest for 20+ years and afterwards happily volunteered for 13 years in the Gift Shop at Kadlec Medical Center. Lavern enjoyed visiting her granddaughter and great grandchildren in Seattle, Washington, planting and tending her flower garden, lunches and games with church Prime Timers, sewing dresses for the "Little Dresses for Africa" Ministry, traveling out of state with friends to Baptist Conventions, and attending Federated Choir events, church musicals, and pastor anniversary celebrations. Lavern loved the Lord from an early age, and in the power of His might became a strong intercessor. Her extraordinary personal ministry was blessing others with cards and letters of encouragement, support, and inspiration. Lavern was preceded in death by Daughter Lavette (Negesti), and leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughters Teresa (Baker) Bess, Kathryn Baker, Lavonne Baker; Granddaughter Jami D. Bess; Great-grandchildren Akim, Osriq, and Ayana; Sister-in-law Mrs. Golia Baker; several nieces and nephews, sister-friend Mrs. Gladys Singleton; lifelong family friend Emmitt Jackson; many extended family members, and countless friends, neighbors, colleagues, and peers who adored her. Celebration of Life Service for Lavern Baker will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. No in-person attendance; Service is via Livestream only. Please send your email address to thbess@yahoo.com to request an online invitation to the Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store