LAVERNE FLORENCE (STEINDORF) RICHARDS August 22, 1929-January 6, 2019 LaVerne "Dolly" Richards passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside in Canoga Park, CA. The only child of Mildred (Soberg) and Frank Steindorf, she grew up on the family homestead farm in Prosser, WA. She attended college at Eastern WA State College. She met her husband Charles while working at the Hanford Site facility in WA. LaVerne worked as a secretary for the Sepulveda VA Hospital (BECC). Later, she worked for and retired from JPL in Pasadena. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, oil painting, sculpting, and many other creative projects, as well as playing bridge with her friends. She will always be remembered for her lively spirit and devotion to family and friends. LaVerne is survived by her five children; John (Debby), Cynthia, Jeff (Vicky), Julia and Linda; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins.

LAVERNE FLORENCE (STEINDORF) RICHARDS August 22, 1929-January 6, 2019 LaVerne "Dolly" Richards passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside in Canoga Park, CA. The only child of Mildred (Soberg) and Frank Steindorf, she grew up on the family homestead farm in Prosser, WA. She attended college at Eastern WA State College. She met her husband Charles while working at the Hanford Site facility in WA. LaVerne worked as a secretary for the Sepulveda VA Hospital (BECC). Later, she worked for and retired from JPL in Pasadena. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, oil painting, sculpting, and many other creative projects, as well as playing bridge with her friends. She will always be remembered for her lively spirit and devotion to family and friends. LaVerne is survived by her five children; John (Debby), Cynthia, Jeff (Vicky), Julia and Linda; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins. Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019

