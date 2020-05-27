Lavon Seaboldt II
LAVON W SEABOLDT II Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lavon W. Seaboldt II, born April 13, 1925 in Sheridan, Montana passed away May 20, 2020. He graduated high school in Arlee MT. where he met his future wife, Alma. Lavon enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Suwannee CVE27. While on leave in Seattle Alma and Lavon married on January 16, 1946. He worked as a laborer in heavy construction. Lavon was also a past president on laborers Local 348 in Pasco WA. Lavon enjoyed water skiing, fishing in the Potholes Reservoir and camping. Lavon and Alma spent many winters in Yuma Arizona with friends from all over the United States and Canada. Summers were spent at the Lazy Wheels R/V Park on Flathead Lake in Polson MT. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Alma and his children Lucille Gray, Dallas Seaboldt (Diane), Dean Seaboldt (Jayne), Marie Seaboldt, Candis Seaboldt, Paula Cichocki, Rhonda Gaukroger (Jerry), Lavon W Seaboldt III (Wanda), ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family. The family is very thankful for all the care and support from the staff at Brookdale Torbett and Chaplaincy Hospice Care. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
