LAWRENCE D. SCHMIDT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Died on June 15th, 2019 Larry (Smitty) was born in Sydney, Mt. on June 20,1934 to Fred and Margaret Schmidt. Larry was the youngest of eleven children. He was raised primarily in Anaconda, Mt. After graduating from Anaconda Central High School, and a short period of work at the smelter, he enlisted in the Army and served as a military policeman at Ft. Hood Texas and Ft. Polk Louisiana until 1958. After the family relocated to Kennewick, he enjoyed his service of 34 years with the Hanford Fire Dept., starting as a firefighter and retiring in 1994 as a dayshift commander at the 200 area. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, of 64 years, daughter Carol McMullen (Mike), son Scott Schmidt, daughter Rhonda Reilly,(Pat), seven grandchildren; Ryan McMullen and Tasha, Ian and Tricia McMullen, Dr. Beau and Becca Reilly, Michael and Emily Reilly, Foston and Cecilia Reilly, Kendra and Josh Smith, Brandon and Brianna Schmidt, and seventeen great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is infant son Garry, his parents and his ten siblings. Viewing at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home on Union Street; Wednesday June 19th from 5:00-8:00pm, Rosary service at 6pm. The funeral will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kennewick on Thursday June 20th at 10am. Burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 18, 2019