LAWRENCE (LARRY) DELANO BRUGGEMAN July 22, 1937 - July 24, 2019 Larry was born at home in College Place, WA the 4th of five sons to Aleta & William Bruggeman, Sr. He died peacefully of cardiac arrest at his home at Hawthorne Court Senior Living in Kennewick, WA at the age of 82. He was widowed by his loving wife, Ellen on September 11, 2017. Larry enjoyed his full, active life in Washington State's Tri Cities where he graduated from Columbia High School, later renamed Richland High School, as a Bomber in 1954. He studied at Seattle University and EOSC. His career was spent in the nuclear field working for Westinghouse Hanford from 1966 until retirement in 1999. His hobbies included cross country skiing, golfing, jigsaw puzzles, woodworking, yard sales, cheering on the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners and celebrating every single holiday with colorful shirts and hats. Larry loved to travel with the Rambling Rovers Senior Travel group which included trips to the Grand Canyon and an Alaskan cruise. He especially looked forward to the Annual Bruggeman Brother/Sister-in-law Reunions where there were tons of laughs, hugs, cards and dice games, lots of food and reminiscing about "the good ol' days." He spent countless hours volunteering at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, and for his various churches. In recent years, Larry liked going with family to Dairy Queen for "Five Buck Lunches" followed by a trip to the Dollar Store. (Larry couldn't pass up a bargain!) Larry was proceeded in death by his beloved parents Aleta & Bill Sr, his oldest brother, Bill Jr, and his three devoted wives, Jean, Ramona and Ellen who were each in turn, blessed to have had Larry as their personal care giver. Survivors include his two loving sons, David of Chevy Chase, MD, and Jeremy (Candace). David and Jeremy were born to Larry and his ex-wife, Helen Bruggeman of Kennewick, his adoring stepdaughter, Kathy Botu of Kennewick, WA; his beloved grandson, Matthew Bruggeman of Kennewick WA. Also surviving Larry are his close-knit, cherished, bereft brothers, Del and Patti of Richland WA, Earl and Judy of Wenatchee, WA and Jim and Linda of Kennewick, WA. And Larry's sweet cat, Winnie. Larry will be remembered for his love of God, his gentle, caring spirit, and that fabulous, ever-present smile. There was never a time when he didn't end a conversation with "God Bless." He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held on Tuesday, August 27 @ 3 PM at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland, WA, with a reception immediately following. Contributions may be made to Chaplaincy, Hospice House, 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick WA 99336 or a . GOD BLESS!

