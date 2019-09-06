Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE EDWARD POWELL. View Sign Service Information Columbia Memorial Chapel 224 S 24Th Ave Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-4212 Viewing 10:30 AM Columbia Memorial Chapel 224 S 24Th Ave Pasco , WA 99301 View Map Funeral 11:30 AM Columbia Memorial Chapel 224 S 24Th Ave Pasco , WA 99301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LAWRENCE EDWARD POWELL Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel Our good, sweet, generous brother Lawrence Edward Powell left this life for his heavenly home on September 2, 2019. He was born to Carol and Dean Powell on January 23, 1946, in Richland, Washington. He became the first and only boy in a family that event-ually grew to ten children. Larry was a great blessing in our lives. He suffered from Paranoid Schizophrenia from the age of 19, and though he struggled with voices his goodness and kindness always broke through the darkness. We loved him as he was, and we were taught compassion not only for him but for others with disabilities. He was generous to a fault and shared whatever he had with anyone who had a need. He loved teasing his nieces and nephews, BYU sports, and wearing Seahawks gear. He had an amazing memory for basketball and football game details and scores and loved to share those memories with others. We want to especially thank the caregivers at Ruan's Garden in Kennewick where he lived for the last four years. Their close attention and loving care for him, as a person, as well as a patient was a great blessing to him and our family. He is survived by his sisters Carol Olson (Bob), Ronnie Bingham (Bob), Jody Packard (Bruce), Julie Call (Glen), Janice Campbell (Max), Sharon Pedersen (Don), Sandy Peterson (Randy), Marilyn Garrett (Brett), Lanette Empey (Kim), 52 nieces and nephews, and many more great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Carol Powell. A Funeral and Burial will be held at Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens 224 S 24th Ave Pasco, WA on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:30 am. A viewing will precede the funeral at 10:30 am. Arrangements entrusted to Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens.

