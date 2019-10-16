LAWRENCE F. FERGUSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lawrence "Larry" Ferguson, age 81, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on March 4,1938 in Aberdeen Washington to Donald and Alice Ferguson. He graduatedhigh school at Pasco High. He was married to the late Rebecca Semler and 4 children were born from this union. A graveside service is scheduledfor 1:00pm on October 18th at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 S Union St. Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 16, 2019