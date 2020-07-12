Lawrence Klavano

LAWRENCE "LARRY" P. KLAVANO Lawrence "Larry" P. Klavano passed away on June 10, 2020 in Richland, WA due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in Walla Walla, WA in 1945 to Merle (Hubbard) and Bob Klavano. Larry spent his childhood living in Pasco, Walla Walla, and Yakima, WA. He attended Eisenhower High School in Yakima, graduating in 1963. One of the highlights of his school days was traveling with the Ike band to Washington, DC by train to march in President Kennedy's inaugural parade. He continued his studies at Eastern Washington State College, receiving a communications degree in 1967. Larry started a career in public relations, working for a leading firm in Spokane. He went on to work for Yakima Valley College and the Washington Department of Ecology. Larry eventually became a real estate developer and built, owned, and operated properties across Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and took up skiing at a young age. He traveled extensively across the Western United States in search of pristine snow conditions and participated in competitions. His favorite skiing locale was Sun Valley, where he returned year after year. Larry realized a lifelong dream when he opened a sport and ski shop, Getaway Sports, in Naches, WA in 1978. Larry eventually resettled in Spokane, where he met the love of his life, marrying Linda Johnson in 2005. They enjoyed raising border collies and traveling to Alaska and the American southwest in their trusty Roadtrek. They relocated to the Tri-Cities, WA in 2011 to enjoy a warmer climate. Larry was devoted to his large extended family, he never met a stranger, he was known for his generosity and compassion, and he had a joke for every occasion. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Klavano, stepchildren Tricia Van Orden (Chris) and Eric Johnson, grandchildren Isaac and Eden, his mother, Merle Klavano, his brother, Jim Klavano, and nieces Lauren and Jamie. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store