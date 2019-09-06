Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Law. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAWRENCE B. "LARRY" "L.B." LAW Kennewick resident, Larry Law, passed away August 29, 2019 at age 95. He was born at home November 25, 1923 to Harry A. and Lillian M. (Pike) Sherer Law in Fresno, CA. The doctor registered his birth 2 days later, and incorrectly recorded it as November 27, which is his legal birthday. He attended school in Fresno, CA. He married Marguerite L. Fortier on February 26, 1945 in Vallejo, CA. Most of his life, when the family wasn't moving for his military assignments, was spent in California, mainly Fresno as a young boy, then Los Serranos (Chino Hills), later moving to Oakhurst after his retirement. He and Maggie moved to Solstice Independent Living in Kennewick, WA, in 2013 to be near family. They were married 72 years. Larry joined the Navy at 17 and started out flying PB-1 Seaplanes in Alaska, but as WWII progressed he was assigned as a gunner in the belly of heavy bombers, shooting twin .50 caliber machine guns, flying 32 combat missions. His tours took him into war zones for six months at a time. He spent most of WWII in the Pacific Theater. At age 18 he was on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. They caught the brunt of the attack, but Larry survived unharmed. During one mission in the Pacific, they were firing on an enemy ship, not realizing it carried explosives. The ship exploded and Larry's gun jammed, locking him in the plane. When the plane hit the ocean, the impact ripped his clothes off and sent him deep into the ocean. A lifelong swimmer, including swim and dive training in the Navy, his strong lungs allowed him to survive and swim to the surface where Filipino guerillas were waiting to help. He helped his comrades into the boat, but his injuries caused him to lose consciousness. The Filipino rescuers pulled him to safety and they fought to keep Larry alive and safe. They would throw him over their shoulders and run thru the jungle to avoid the enemy. His belongings were sent home to his family, because he was listed MIA presumed dead until his fiancé, Maggie, heard a radio interview, and the 2 servicemen referred to a man, The Grey Ghost, who survived a plane crash in the nose of a plane. It was Larry. He was reunited with U.S. troops and 2 weeks after his return to the states, he and Maggie married. Larry received the Air Medal for "distinguishing himself by meritorious acts while participating in aerial flight. During the period from 1 June 1944 to 6 October 1944 he participated in thirty-two combat missions, totaling 273.1 hours of flight over enemy territory in the vicinity of operational enemy airfields, during which enemy opposition was probable and expected". He became an Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class, and during his Naval career he served at various assignments including the Pacific Theater; U.S. Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, Maryland; Indian Head, Maryland; Brooklyn, NY; Patrol Bombing Squadron 51 (1942); Patrol Bombing Squadron 101 (March 1, 1943); Attack Squadron 125; Hedron, Fleet Air Wing FOURTEEN; Composite Squadron Five (VC-5); Detachment One, Navy #214; Special Weapons Unit, Pacific; Detachment one, NAS Moffett Field, CA; Special Weapons Unit, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; NAS, Norfolk, Virginia 1955; USS TRYON; U.S. Fleet Hospital No. 105; US Naval Hospital, Long, Beach, CA; USNAF USNOTS, INYOKERN, California; U.S. Naval Air Station, Alameda, California; Composite Squadron Five (VC-5) Detachment One; USS Ticonderoga CVA-14; USS Randolph CVA 15; USS Bennington CVA 20. Larry was awarded 2 Purple Hearts, The Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Gold Star in lieu of 2nd Air Medal, 5 Good Conduct Medals, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation Badge (ribbon). Larry retired from active duty in 1960, and continued in the Fleet Reserve until 1971. He worked at Chino Hills Explosive Research Laboratory from 1960-1963 & Aerojet General as an Ordnance Liason Engineer from 1960-1964, then Northrup-Nortronics as a Lab Technician from 1964 until his retirement in 1986, and was involved in projects such as the "A" Test Team for the Hawk Missile Program in Egypt. At the time of his retirement he was considered to be one of the top 5 explosives experts in the world. He was preceded in death by Maggie in 2017, his parents, and sisters, Lucille Sherer, Frances Sherer, Vivian, Marian, & Evelyn Law, and brothers, Gerald and Maurice Law, and Jack Meracle. Larry is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Pat Law of Richland, WA, Larry and Carol Law of Chino Hills, CA, and his daughter and son-in-law, Loraine and Rod Davis of Sonoma, CA, and 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In honor of Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite animal rescue would have meant a great deal to him.

LAWRENCE B. "LARRY" "L.B." LAW Kennewick resident, Larry Law, passed away August 29, 2019 at age 95. He was born at home November 25, 1923 to Harry A. and Lillian M. (Pike) Sherer Law in Fresno, CA. The doctor registered his birth 2 days later, and incorrectly recorded it as November 27, which is his legal birthday. He attended school in Fresno, CA. He married Marguerite L. Fortier on February 26, 1945 in Vallejo, CA. Most of his life, when the family wasn't moving for his military assignments, was spent in California, mainly Fresno as a young boy, then Los Serranos (Chino Hills), later moving to Oakhurst after his retirement. He and Maggie moved to Solstice Independent Living in Kennewick, WA, in 2013 to be near family. They were married 72 years. Larry joined the Navy at 17 and started out flying PB-1 Seaplanes in Alaska, but as WWII progressed he was assigned as a gunner in the belly of heavy bombers, shooting twin .50 caliber machine guns, flying 32 combat missions. His tours took him into war zones for six months at a time. He spent most of WWII in the Pacific Theater. At age 18 he was on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. They caught the brunt of the attack, but Larry survived unharmed. During one mission in the Pacific, they were firing on an enemy ship, not realizing it carried explosives. The ship exploded and Larry's gun jammed, locking him in the plane. When the plane hit the ocean, the impact ripped his clothes off and sent him deep into the ocean. A lifelong swimmer, including swim and dive training in the Navy, his strong lungs allowed him to survive and swim to the surface where Filipino guerillas were waiting to help. He helped his comrades into the boat, but his injuries caused him to lose consciousness. The Filipino rescuers pulled him to safety and they fought to keep Larry alive and safe. They would throw him over their shoulders and run thru the jungle to avoid the enemy. His belongings were sent home to his family, because he was listed MIA presumed dead until his fiancé, Maggie, heard a radio interview, and the 2 servicemen referred to a man, The Grey Ghost, who survived a plane crash in the nose of a plane. It was Larry. He was reunited with U.S. troops and 2 weeks after his return to the states, he and Maggie married. Larry received the Air Medal for "distinguishing himself by meritorious acts while participating in aerial flight. During the period from 1 June 1944 to 6 October 1944 he participated in thirty-two combat missions, totaling 273.1 hours of flight over enemy territory in the vicinity of operational enemy airfields, during which enemy opposition was probable and expected". He became an Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class, and during his Naval career he served at various assignments including the Pacific Theater; U.S. Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, Maryland; Indian Head, Maryland; Brooklyn, NY; Patrol Bombing Squadron 51 (1942); Patrol Bombing Squadron 101 (March 1, 1943); Attack Squadron 125; Hedron, Fleet Air Wing FOURTEEN; Composite Squadron Five (VC-5); Detachment One, Navy #214; Special Weapons Unit, Pacific; Detachment one, NAS Moffett Field, CA; Special Weapons Unit, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; NAS, Norfolk, Virginia 1955; USS TRYON; U.S. Fleet Hospital No. 105; US Naval Hospital, Long, Beach, CA; USNAF USNOTS, INYOKERN, California; U.S. Naval Air Station, Alameda, California; Composite Squadron Five (VC-5) Detachment One; USS Ticonderoga CVA-14; USS Randolph CVA 15; USS Bennington CVA 20. Larry was awarded 2 Purple Hearts, The Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Gold Star in lieu of 2nd Air Medal, 5 Good Conduct Medals, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation Badge (ribbon). Larry retired from active duty in 1960, and continued in the Fleet Reserve until 1971. He worked at Chino Hills Explosive Research Laboratory from 1960-1963 & Aerojet General as an Ordnance Liason Engineer from 1960-1964, then Northrup-Nortronics as a Lab Technician from 1964 until his retirement in 1986, and was involved in projects such as the "A" Test Team for the Hawk Missile Program in Egypt. At the time of his retirement he was considered to be one of the top 5 explosives experts in the world. He was preceded in death by Maggie in 2017, his parents, and sisters, Lucille Sherer, Frances Sherer, Vivian, Marian, & Evelyn Law, and brothers, Gerald and Maurice Law, and Jack Meracle. Larry is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Pat Law of Richland, WA, Larry and Carol Law of Chino Hills, CA, and his daughter and son-in-law, Loraine and Rod Davis of Sonoma, CA, and 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In honor of Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite animal rescue would have meant a great deal to him. Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close