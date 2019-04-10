LAWRENCE ROY OLSON Lawrence "Larry" "Ole" Olson passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Burbank. Larry was born on August 15, 1946 to Lawrence and Dorathy Olson in Eugene, Oregon. Larry was baptized as a Lutheran. Upon graduating from high school, Larry went into the Navy. Larry is survived by his wife, Shelley and their Sons, Grant (Christina), Kevin (Adara) and Lance (Mirela) plus his Daughter, Lisa (Dan). Larry is survived by 16 Grand-children. Larry was preceded in death by both parents and his siblings. Larry was a long time resident of Burbank. Larry was a Navy Vet. Larry retired from the BNSF as a switchman, after 36 years in 2006. Larry loved his family as much as he loved fishing for bass, perch and walleye. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, took care of the arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www./lifetributes center.com". A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW, 1369 George Washington Way, Richland, WA on Saturday, April 20, 2019 @ 1:00 PM.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 10, 2019