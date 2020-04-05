Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Walton Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAWRENCE L. WALTON JR. Lawrence (Larry) L. Walton Jr., 62, born in San Diego, CA died Monday, March 23, 2020 in his current hometown Pasco WA. Larry was born in San Diego on October 29, 1957 to Larry and Harlene (Hinds) Walton. He spent most of his life in the San Diego area, and was a graduate of Helix High School. He spent his entire life working in the civil engineering field. He recently moved to Pasco WA where he continued to work in the civil engineering field and was able to enjoy the majority of his family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four sisters, Laurel (Bill) DeWolf of Grants Pass, OR, Lynn (Farrell) Clontz of West Richland, WA, Lorraine (Ed) Constantine of Washington, UT and Leanne (Don) Green of Prosser, WA. He is also survived by five nephews and four nieces. Larry was a soft spoken, kind man, loved and enjoyed by many. He enjoyed music, reading and family. He particularly enjoyed driving his many BMWs over the years and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his brother-in-laws. Larry was an avid San Diego Charger fan and always kept San Diego near and dear to his heart. Memorial services will be held at a future date.

LAWRENCE L. WALTON JR. Lawrence (Larry) L. Walton Jr., 62, born in San Diego, CA died Monday, March 23, 2020 in his current hometown Pasco WA. Larry was born in San Diego on October 29, 1957 to Larry and Harlene (Hinds) Walton. He spent most of his life in the San Diego area, and was a graduate of Helix High School. He spent his entire life working in the civil engineering field. He recently moved to Pasco WA where he continued to work in the civil engineering field and was able to enjoy the majority of his family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four sisters, Laurel (Bill) DeWolf of Grants Pass, OR, Lynn (Farrell) Clontz of West Richland, WA, Lorraine (Ed) Constantine of Washington, UT and Leanne (Don) Green of Prosser, WA. He is also survived by five nephews and four nieces. Larry was a soft spoken, kind man, loved and enjoyed by many. He enjoyed music, reading and family. He particularly enjoyed driving his many BMWs over the years and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his brother-in-laws. Larry was an avid San Diego Charger fan and always kept San Diego near and dear to his heart. Memorial services will be held at a future date. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close