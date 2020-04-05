LAWRENCE L. WALTON JR. Lawrence (Larry) L. Walton Jr., 62, born in San Diego, CA died Monday, March 23, 2020 in his current hometown Pasco WA. Larry was born in San Diego on October 29, 1957 to Larry and Harlene (Hinds) Walton. He spent most of his life in the San Diego area, and was a graduate of Helix High School. He spent his entire life working in the civil engineering field. He recently moved to Pasco WA where he continued to work in the civil engineering field and was able to enjoy the majority of his family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four sisters, Laurel (Bill) DeWolf of Grants Pass, OR, Lynn (Farrell) Clontz of West Richland, WA, Lorraine (Ed) Constantine of Washington, UT and Leanne (Don) Green of Prosser, WA. He is also survived by five nephews and four nieces. Larry was a soft spoken, kind man, loved and enjoyed by many. He enjoyed music, reading and family. He particularly enjoyed driving his many BMWs over the years and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his brother-in-laws. Larry was an avid San Diego Charger fan and always kept San Diego near and dear to his heart. Memorial services will be held at a future date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 5, 2020