Lawrence Weiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWRENCE J. (LARRY) WEISS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lawrence J. (Larry) Weiss passed away June 4 at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Larry was born in Hoquiam, Washington on January 25, 1939 to Lawrence A. and Myrtle Weiss. He had four sisters. Larry lived his entire life in Washington State from Hoquiam to Belleview to Bellingham and to the Tri-Cities in 1976. He was a manager for SRO Theatres, was the manager at a manufactured home company and finally the director of the Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, retiring in 2011. He was truly loved by the clients at Edith Bishel for his caring compassion and understanding as well as his sense of humor. Larry was a member of the Kennewick Lions Club for 40 years and worked tirelessly on community projects and fund raising in support of the hearing and visually impaired. Larry was a loving, giving man and always optimistic. Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Weiss, sons Kevin and Ken Weiss, step sons Kevin and Jeff Walters, step daughter Michelle Compton, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren, sister Jill Donavan and very special niece Pam Bacon. Larry adored his family including his daughters-in-law whom he loved to tease. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved