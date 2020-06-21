Lawrence Weiss

LAWRENCE J. (LARRY) WEISS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lawrence J. (Larry) Weiss passed away June 4 at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Larry was born in Hoquiam, Washington on January 25, 1939 to Lawrence A. and Myrtle Weiss. He had four sisters. Larry lived his entire life in Washington State from Hoquiam to Belleview to Bellingham and to the Tri-Cities in 1976. He was a manager for SRO Theatres, was the manager at a manufactured home company and finally the director of the Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, retiring in 2011. He was truly loved by the clients at Edith Bishel for his caring compassion and understanding as well as his sense of humor. Larry was a member of the Kennewick Lions Club for 40 years and worked tirelessly on community projects and fund raising in support of the hearing and visually impaired. Larry was a loving, giving man and always optimistic. Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Weiss, sons Kevin and Ken Weiss, step sons Kevin and Jeff Walters, step daughter Michelle Compton, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren, sister Jill Donavan and very special niece Pam Bacon. Larry adored his family including his daughters-in-law whom he loved to tease. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.