Service Information Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3321 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301

In Memory of LEANNE KAY DICKINSON October 30, 1968 August 3, 2019 Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Our loving daughter, sister, and aunt Leanne Kay Dickinson passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland. Leanne was born in Pasco, Washington to Lee and Janice Dickinson on October 30, 1968. She was a graduate of Pasco High School, Class of 1987. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from Washington State University and her Masters in Social Work (MSW) from Eastern Washington University. Leanne was employed by Hanford for several years before moving on to work with vulnerable children with The Department of Social and Human Services (DSHS); now Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) until she passed. During her tenure with DCYF she worked part time at the Toyota Center. Leanne enjoyed people watching, playing and spending time with her beloved dog Daisy, attending rock concerts, her yearly outings to Packwood with her sister and brother-in-law, multiple ventures to casinos, going to Montana to visit her dad and stepmom, and spending time in California with her best friend Chris and her family. Leanne also had a love of purchasing and collecting Dooney and Bourke purses and Pepsi memorabilia. Leanne's most cherished moments were spent with her niece and nephew Danielle and Brandon Dugas. Her eyes would light up when sharing memories about them. Leanne will be missed by all those whose life she touched. She is survived by her father and stepmother, Lee and Nancy Dickinson; sister and brother-in law, Shelly and Rob Colley; niece and nephew, Danielle and Brandon Dugas; uncle and aunt, Don and Anne Dickinson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1pm at Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, 2804 W Lewis St. Pasco, Washington. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestBruce

