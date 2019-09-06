Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEE E. SPEER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEE E. SPEER Lee Speer died on August 26, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY. In 1948, when he was a boy, his father accepted a job with Hanford. My dad, his parents, and his maternal grandmother moved to Richland, WA. His sister, Regina was born in Richland, WA. Dad graduated from Columbia (Richland) High School and Columbia Basin College. When he was a student at Eastern Washington University, he was drafted into the Vietnam War. After he was discharged, from the army, he returned to college and married Anna Glover Speer. He was a teacher at Ki-Be High School and Kennewick High School. Lee is survived by his sister Regina and daughter Suzanne. He was predeceased by his parents, Lee Sr. and Helen, and his wife Anna. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Richland Rehabilitation Center & Prestige Assisted Living, 1745 Pike Ave., Richland, WA 99354. Lee's funeral is on Wednesday, September 11, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland. There will be a reception after the funeral.

