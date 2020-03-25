Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee K. Fones. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

LEE K. FONES Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lee K. Fones, 59 of Kennewick passed away after a short bout with cancer on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Kennewick. Lee was born on April 1, 1960 in Kennewick to Truman and Ruth (Anttonen) Fones. He graduated from Kamiakin High School where he played baseball and football. Lee is preceded in death by his father Truman. Lee is survived by his mother Ruth; his brothers, Greg (Beth) Fones, South Haven, MI and Jeff (Nancy) Fones, Kennewick, Nephews Tyson (Sun Valley, ID), Reggie (Milton-Freewater, OR), Erik (Dublin, OH), Niece Janelle (Bartlett, IL), numerous other family members and friends. Lee worked as a proud journeyman pipefitter for Local 598 in Pasco. He has many lifelong friends that he has worked with his entire career. He was always a perfectionist at his craft and worked many years at the Intuit plants in Portland, OR, Hanford and various Nuclear Plant outages throughout the US. Lee had many hobbies and activities that kept him active. He loved fishing and spent a great deal of time fishing throughout Washington. His favorite fishing area was Ocean Shores and his goal was to retire there. His collection of fishing gear was more than impressive. Lee loved taking care of his cats and feeding the ducks around his pond. In response to recent world events, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date as soon as it can be safely planned to celebrate Lee's life. Arrangements for Lee's burial were made by Muller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Lee is buried at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. Contributions may be made in Lee's memory to Chaplaincy Health Care/Hospice, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352 or at their website

