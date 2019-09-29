Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LELAND HABERLING. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

LELAND HABERLING Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home A service will be held on October 4 th , 2019 at 1:30PM at Kennewick First United Methodist Church in downtown Kennewick. Leland Roy Haberling was born on December 6, 1929 in Miller, South Dakota. He passed peacefully on August 27, 2019 in Kenne- wick, WA while surrounded by his children. At the age of 6 his family moved from South Dakota to Puyallup, WA during the Great Depression. Dad told many stories of the journey by auto to Puyallup. The family would camp at night with other travelers and listen to the radio for entertainment. He spoke of his father repairing multiple flat tires each day. Lee graduated from Puyallup High School in 1949 and entered Pacific Lutheran University and worked in many odd jobs to pay for school. With the outbreak of the Korean War he enlisted with the US Navy. While serving in the Navy he spent most of his four years on Guam. After his service to his country Lee worked as a logger before he took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Central Washington State College where he majored in Psychology to be a teacher. Lee met his future wife, Sandra Lou Greenwalt (Quincy, WA) at Central. They were married April 25, 1959. In the Summer of 1959 Dad took a position at Highland Middle School where he was a teacher and a counselor. In 1962 Lee entered the insurance business with Cal Western Life. He later completed his securities license and marketed mutual funds and investments. Lee was an early pioneer of financial planning. Lee and Sandi had four children and celebrated their 50 th anniversary in 2009. Sandi preceded Lee passing away July 12, 2010. Lee is survived by his four children, Ty (Noelia) Haberling, Kennewick, WA Lucinda (Rick) Welch Richland, WA, Heidi (David) Eseke Maui, HI and Johanna (Steve) Mansfield, Kennewick, WA. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 6 great grand- children. The grandchildren are Nicholas Haberling (Mikayla), Ft. Worth, TX and Mercedes Haberling, Kennewick, WA (Ty), Louis Haberling (Kaylie), Pasco, WA and Natalie Hahn, Palm Springs, CA, Dakota Welch, Richland, WA (Lucinda), David Eseke (Morgan), Dallas, TX and Victoria Conville (Michael), Park City, UT (Heidi) and Lucas Berry, West Richland, WA (Johanna). The great grandchildren are Zoie Case- Haberling, Colton Haberling and Payton Haberling (Louis), Harper and Haven Eseke (David) and Evelyn Conville (Victoria). The family gives thanks to Fieldstone and Legacy Homes for dad's last couple of years of care. We also thank Tri Cities Hospice for the compassionate care they provided dad over the last few months. Mueller Funeral Home is providing mortuary services. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

