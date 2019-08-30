Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LELAND ROY HABERLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LELAND ROY HABERLING Leland Roy Haberling was born on December 6, 1929 in Miller, South Dakota. He passed peacefully on August 27, 2019 in Kennewick, WA while surrounded by his children. At the age of 6 his family moved from South Dakota to Puyallup, WA during the Great Depression. Dad told many stories of the journey by auto to Puyallup. The family would camp at night with other travelers and listen to the radio for entertainment. He spoke of his father repairing multiple flat tires each day. Lee graduated from Puyallup High School in 1949 and entered Pacific Lutheran University and worked in many odd jobs to pay for school. With the outbreak of the Korean War he enlisted with the US Navy. While serving in the Navy he spent most of his four years on Guam. After his service to his country Lee worked as a logger before he took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Central Washington State College where he majored in Psychology to be a teacher. Lee met his future wife, Sandra Lou Greenwalt (Quincy, WA) at Central. They were married April 25, 1959. In the Summer of 1959 Dad took a position at Highland Middle School where he was a teacher and a councilor. In 1962 Lee entered the insurance business with Cal Western Life. He later completed his securities license and marketed mutual funds and investments. Lee was an early pioneer of financial planning. Lee supported his children's interest in athletics and horses by being an encouraging parent. He taught his children to never quit and always finish what you start. Dad rarely missed a game or event of his children and one of his finest traits was his composure. He wasn't the Monday morning quarterback nor did he blame the officials and he supported the coach's position. Dad preferred to assist without coaching. He was willing to provide his expertise in fund raising for different organizations. He was asked to serve as the Kennewick National League President in the late 1960's when the league was in a financial crisis. He had little leaguers sell chocolate bars to pull the league out of debt. Lee also served in Kiwanis for over 45 years. He is a past Kennewick Kiwanis President and served as Division 54 Lt. Governor. Dad enjoyed recruiting new members for Kiwanis and supporting Dr. Zirkle's non-profit SIGNS. His message to his children and grandchildren was to set goals and to persevere. Dad was a member of Kennewick First United Methodist Church where he attended regularly until his health deteriorated. Dad enjoyed the outdoors by hunting, fishing and riding horses in the wilderness. He was our version of John Wayne. He enjoyed telling stories and jokes with dry humor and he was known for his direct and blunt answers. He loved to share hunting stories and the pranks his co-workers did while he was working in the woods. From age 70-84 dad could be found at regional gun shows selling NRA memberships and during the summer he gave his time teaching young hunters gun safety. Lee and Sandi had four children and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2009. Sandi preceded Lee passing away July 12, 2010. Lee is survived by his four children, Ty (Noelia) Haberling, Kennewick, WA Lucinda (Rick) Welch Richland, WA, Heidi (David) Eseke Maui, HI and Johanna (Steve) Mansfield, Kennewick, WA. He also leaves behind 7 grand-children and 6 great grand-children. The grandchildren are Nicholas Haberling (Mikayla), Ft. Worth, TX and Mercedes Haberling, Kennewick, WA (Ty), Louis Haberling (Kaylie), Pasco, WA and Natalie Hahn, Palm Springs, CA (Lucinda), David Eseke (Morgan), Dallas, TX and Victoria Conville (Michael), Park City, UT (Heidi) and Lucas Berry, West Richland, WA (Johanna). The great grandchildren are Zoie Case-Haberling, Colton Haberling and Payton Haberling (Louis), Harper and Haven Eseke (David) and Evelyn Conville (Victoria). The family gives thanks to Fieldstone and Legacy Homes for dad's last couple of years of care. We also thank Tri Cities Hospice for the compassionate care they provided dad over the last few months. The family will announce a future memorial.

